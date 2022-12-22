Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could ‘Peer Community In’ be the revolution in scientific publishing we've all been waiting for?

By Denis Bourguet, Directeur de recherches, Inrae
Etienne Rouzies, Conservateur des bibliothèques, Référent Science ouverte, Université de Perpignan
Thomas Guillemaud, Directeur de recherches, Inrae
Share this article
The open-access service PCI has opened the door for researchers to take charge of the review and publishing system, and move toward greater transparency in knowledge production.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ International human rights groups call for release ofleading Turkish human rights defender and physician
~ Greece: Migrant Rescue Trial to Begin
~ Genoa, an example on how to rethink cultural heritage and urban sustainability
~ How Democrats won the West
~ Cameroon: Amnesty International urges release of Abdul Karim Ali, a peace activist detained without charge for more than four months
~ Belarus: New Laws Target Critics in Exile
~ Sabretooth cats hunted on South Africa's coast 5 million years ago: this old one was in pain
~ West Africa has experienced a wave of coups - superficial democracy is to blame
~ The peculiar history of thornapple, the hallucinogenic weed that ended up in supermarket spinach
~ Grattan on Friday: Liberal post-mortem urges party to address flight of female vote – but not by quotas
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter