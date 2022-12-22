Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: New Laws Target Critics in Exile

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Belarusian diaspora outside the Adam Mickiewicz monument in Krakow, Poland, October 2, 2022. © 2022 Artur Widak/NurPhoto via AP Photo (Vilnius, December 22, 2022) – Belarusian parliament passed legislative amendments to a 2002 citizenship law that could be used to target members of the political opposition, activists, and other critics in exile, Human Rights Watch said today. The draft law, if endorsed by the president, would allow the president to strip Belarusians abroad of their citizenship, even if they have no other. After mass protests in August…


© Human Rights Watch -
