Human Rights Observatory

China's increasing economic ties with the Gulf states are reducing the west's sway in the Middle East

By Emilie Rutledge, Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
At the end of November 2022, UK prime minister Rishi Sunak announced that the “golden era” between Great Britain and China was over. China may not have been too bothered by this news however, and has been busy making influential friends elsewhere.

In early December, Chinese president Xi Jinping met with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – a group made up of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
