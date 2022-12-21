Indonesia's 'blue carbon credits' are crucial for global climate mitigation. Here's how to help them flourish
By Karizki Hadyanafi, Perencana, National Development Planning Agency (BAPPENAS)
Bimo Dwisatrio, Senior Research Officer, Centre for International Forestry Research
Sandy Nofyanza, Researcher, Centre for International Forestry Research
As the world’s largest archipelagic state, Indonesia has great potential to earn carbon credits to protect its endangered mangroves and seagrass – which now store around 17% of global “blue carbon”.
