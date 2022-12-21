Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Voices of Us, Tim Dunlop considers the outsiders re-energising politics – and takes aim at dumbed-down media and do-nothing politicians

By Mark Kenny, Professor, Australian Studies Institute, Australian National University
Share this article
A new book examines the systemic, situational and attitudinal factors that led to the dramatic political realignment of the 2022 federal election.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Looking forward into the past: Lessons for the future of Medicare on its 60th anniversary
~ Myanmar: UN Security Council resolution a small but important step in addressing human rights crisis ￼
~ Is Donald Trump's tax avoidance ethical or honorable? 4 essential reads
~ NZ’s medical licensing system is still a major hurdle for desperately needed foreign-trained doctors
~ Fuelled by hope and fear, cryptocurrency markets are primed for contagion
~ Uber plans a kids service to replace mum and dad's taxi. What's wrong with that? Plenty
~ The University of Adelaide and UniSA merger talks are back on but other Australian unis are unlikely to follow
~ Are Aussie pubs really filled with tiles because it's easier to wash off the pee? History has a slightly different story
~ Are Christian souls gendered?
~ Drinking alcohol this Christmas and New Year? These medicines really don't mix
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter