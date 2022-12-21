Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches

By Amnesty International
The Russian armed forces’ continued attacks against Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure, are a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and are endangering the lives of civilians with freezing temperatures setting in, Amnesty International said today, as it calls for Russia to end its unlawful targeted assaults on civilian infrastructure. “As many countries across the world […] The post Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
