Unusual, long-lasting gamma-ray burst challenges theories about these powerful cosmic explosions that make gold, uranium and other heavy metals
By Eleonora Troja, Associate Professor of Astrophysics, University of Rome Tor Vergata
Simone Dichiara, Assistant Research Professor of Astrophysics, Penn State
Gamma-ray bursts occur when a massive star explodes or when two neutron stars merge. A newly discovered burst has puzzled astronomers, as it lasted much longer than astronomers would have expected.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 21, 2022