Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Merry or scary? Santa's 'Ho ho ho' mirrors our own ambiguous relationship to laughter

By Anastasiya Fiadotava, Assistant professor, Institute of English studies, Jagiellonian University
Anna-Sophie Jürgens, Assistant Professor in Popular Entertainment Studies, Australian National University
Share this article
Here it is again: the merry, festive Christmas season with its glitter balls, tinsel and the typical “Ho Ho Ho!” Holding onto his red belly, Santa grins and laughs at us from everywhere. Like Halloween pumpkins and clowns, Santa is one of our most popular cultural symbols associated with laughter. In fact, Father Christmas, clowns and demonic veggie visages have more in common than you might think! And our pop culture depictions of Santa’s laughter tell us a lot about the pitfalls and promises of humour, and the not obvious links between humour and laughter.

Santa’s laughter is often…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Emily in Paris season three – Netflix hit loses sight of the real city
~ Going home for the holidays? How to navigate conflict and deal with difficult people
~ Brussels sprouts have as much vitamin C as oranges – and plenty of other health benefits
~ COVID drugs: the UK's treatment and prevention options and how vulnerable people are being forgotten
~ Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches
~ Female genital mutilation rates peak in Kenya during school holidays - an alternative option offers a solution
~ COVID hit companies hard. Why some kept their sustainability commitments, and others didn't
~ Russia’s Oldest Human Rights Group Faces 'Liquidation'
~ Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh Lifeline Road Blocked
~ Iran: Brutal Repression in Kurdistan Capital
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter