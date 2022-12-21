Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emily in Paris season three – Netflix hit loses sight of the real city

By Hannah J Thompson, Professor of French and Critical Disability Studies, Royal Holloway University of London
Share this article
As the new series of Emily in Paris drops, an expert in cultural depictions of the city asks – where are all the Parisians?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Going home for the holidays? How to navigate conflict and deal with difficult people
~ Brussels sprouts have as much vitamin C as oranges – and plenty of other health benefits
~ COVID drugs: the UK's treatment and prevention options and how vulnerable people are being forgotten
~ Ukraine: Devastating power cuts undermining civilian life as Christmas approaches
~ Female genital mutilation rates peak in Kenya during school holidays - an alternative option offers a solution
~ COVID hit companies hard. Why some kept their sustainability commitments, and others didn't
~ Russia’s Oldest Human Rights Group Faces 'Liquidation'
~ Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh Lifeline Road Blocked
~ Iran: Brutal Repression in Kurdistan Capital
~ What is Hong Kong role in Russia's sanction evasion?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter