COVID hit companies hard. Why some kept their sustainability commitments, and others didn't
By Ralph Hamann, Professor, University of Cape Town
Judy N. Muthuri, Professor of Sustainable Business and Development, University of Nottingham
Kenneth Amaeshi, Professor of Business and Sustainable Development, The University of Edinburgh
Covid-19 has had profound implications for the “role of business in society”. One of them is the pandemic’s effect on companies’ sustainability strategies. These are efforts to avoid companies’ harmful impacts on the environment and communities, and to enhance the positive impacts.
The pandemic may cause companies to cut costs and restrict their sustainability strategies. Alternatively, the crisis may focus managers’ attention on the dependence of their business on broader social…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, December 21, 2022