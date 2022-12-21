Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Azerbaijan: Nagorno-Karabakh Lifeline Road Blocked

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Azerbaijanis protesting on the Lachin road, opposite Russian peacekeeping forces, in Nagorno Karabakh, leading to the closure of the road since December 12, 2022. © 2022 Resul Rehimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image (Berlin, December 21, 2022) – The sole road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia has been blocked since December 12, 2022, disrupting access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there, Human Rights Watch said today. The blocked road also prevents Nagorno-Karabakh residents from leaving the region; over a thousand…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s Oldest Human Rights Group Faces 'Liquidation'
~ Iran: Brutal Repression in Kurdistan Capital
~ What is Hong Kong role in Russia's sanction evasion?
~ Art curator Mark Pereira's murder during a home invasion leaves Trinbagonian netizens nervous about crime
~ Afghan University Women Feared This Dark Day
~ Most Canadians welcome immigrants, but anti-immigration sentiments persist
~ Smart buildings: What happens to our free will when tech makes choices for us?
~ Give the gift of presence and love during the holidays
~ Mental blocks: how better design of acute mental health units could aid recovery
~ Heavy periods are common. What can you do, and when should you seek help?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter