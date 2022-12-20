Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan University Women Feared This Dark Day

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Afghan female students line up at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, February 26, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File Last week, I spoke to 21-year-old Zarmina Ahadi, who had just completed her fourth semester at Kabul University. With the Taliban’s relentless crackdown on women’s rights, Zarmina and her female classmates feared there wouldn’t be a fifth semester for them as rumors circulated of a looming ban on women in universities. Zarmina said, “I’m afraid it’s the time – they’re coming after us now.” She was right. On Tuesday, the Taliban…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Most Canadians welcome immigrants, but anti-immigration sentiments persist
~ Smart buildings: What happens to our free will when tech makes choices for us?
~ Give the gift of presence and love during the holidays
~ Mental blocks: how better design of acute mental health units could aid recovery
~ Heavy periods are common. What can you do, and when should you seek help?
~ Millions of Moscow’s Children Surveilled Long Before Data Leak
~ Texas: Investigation of Civic Groups Dangerous for Rights
~ Adjusting the intensity of farming can help address climate change
~ World Cup: Fifa needs Qatar 2022 to leave a legacy of progress against corruption
~ Is Gareth Southgate a successful manager? Two sports psychologists weigh in
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter