Is Gareth Southgate a successful manager? Two sports psychologists weigh in
By James Newman, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology, Sheffield Hallam University
James Rumbold, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Exercise Psychology, Course Leader for MSc Sport and Exercise Psychology (BPS-Accredited), Sheffield Hallam University
Will they ever bring it home? Despite a general belief that England’s men’s football team performed well in the aftermath of their World Cup quarter final exit, inevitably questions are being asked about the team’s future hopes of success going forwards.
Some have suggested that the blame for England’s loss lies at manager Gareth Southgate’s door and believe he should be sacked.
Is it that simple?…
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, December 20, 2022