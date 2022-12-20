Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Proceed with caution: the trouble with trigger warnings

By Jessica Gildersleeve, Professor of English Literature, University of Southern Queensland
India Bryce, Senior Lecturer — Human Development, Wellbeing, and Counselling
Kate Cantrell, Senior Lecturer — Writing, Editing, Publishing, University of Southern Queensland
Trigger warnings are increasingly ubiquitous but recent research finds they are ineffective, and possibly harmful, if used in a tokenistic way.The Conversation


