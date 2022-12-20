Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three leadership qualities that Elon Musk's replacement as Twitter's CEO will need to have

By Stefan Stern, Visiting Professor of Management Practice, Bayes Business School, City, University of London
In a strong response to a recent Twitter poll posted by Elon Musk, users of the platform have called for him to relinquish his position as CEO. Musk hasn’t confirmed he will step down since the poll ended, but any replacement will need to be able to steer Twitter back to calmer waters even with Musk staying on as majority owner.

It's been a tumultuous year for Twitter…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
