Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biodiversity: one way to help countries stick to their commitments to restore nature

By Niak Sian Koh, Researcher in Sustainability Science, Stockholm University
Claudia Ituarte-Lima, Leader of the Human Rights and Environment Thematic Area at the Raoul Wallenberg Institute, Lund University
Share this article
When a hydropower dam in Argentina threatened to wipe out the hooded grebe, a bird found nowhere else on Earth, a local fishing community turned to the law for help.

The dam contravened Argentina’s commitment to halt species extinctions under the convention on biological diversity (CBD), an international treaty that obliges nations to address the loss of nature. But…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Investments in green energy infrastructure: an (over)performance that will last?
~ Five options for restoring global biodiversity after the UN agreement
~ Three leadership qualities that Elon Musk's replacement as Twitter's CEO will need to have
~ Spotify Wrapped: how sharing your music tastes can drive feelings of Fomo
~ NZ report card 2022: some foreign bragging rights but room for improvement at home
~ Did He Jiankui 'Make People Better'? Documentary spurs a new look at the case of the first gene-edited babies
~ Ten Good News Stories for Kids in 2022
~ Russia: ‘Immunity Law’ Set for Crimes in Ukraine
~ The Jan. 6 committee makes its case against Trump, his allies and their conspiracy to commit an insurrection: Five essential reads
~ 2022's US climate disasters: A tale of too much rain – and too little
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter