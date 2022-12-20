Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Small loans: microcredit means more people can borrow money – but more scrutiny is also needed

By Lungile Ntsalaze, Executive Dean Designate: College of Business & Economics, University of Johannesburg
Undoubtedly, financial technology (fintech) is driving greater financial inclusion. Innovations are giving people more access to financial services through mobile and computing services, the internet, and payment cards. One of these services is microcredit: small loans for individuals and informal businesses.

But a closer look at the microcredit channel of inclusion shows an emerging form of dispossession of the poor. Examples include…The Conversation


© The Conversation
