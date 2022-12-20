Tolerance.ca
Twitter has been important for disability activism – that's being lost under Elon Musk

By Miro Griffiths, Research Fellow, University of Leeds
Before purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk said that a public platform for free speech is a “societal imperative for a functioning democracy”. As part of this, he claimed that Twitter being “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilisation”.

It has become apparent, however, that disabled people and their access requirements do not feature in Musk’s vision for an inclusive platform. In Musk’s radical restructuring of the company (primarily…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
