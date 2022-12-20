Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

View from The Hill: Rudd is highly qualified for Washington, but might find the diplomatic corset constricting

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Albanese has always been a supporter but in government, Rudd was a highly divisive figure. His controlling leadership style, micromanagement and temper outbursts were publicly and harshly condemned by various colleagues.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Australia explores ways to combat widespread greenwashing of carbon emissions
~ Kazakhstan: No Justice for January Protest Abuses
~ Ukraine: Russians Pillage Kherson Cultural Institutions
~ The Morrison government spent a record amount on taxpayer-funded advertising, new data reveal
~ Hong Kong launches a national security legal battle against media tycoon Jimmy Lai
~ Australia has a plan to fix its school teacher shortage. Will it work?
~ Girl, gone: Vikki Wakefield's twisty thriller explores every parent's worst nightmare
~ The historic COP15 outcome is an imperfect game-changer for saving nature. Here's why Australia did us proud
~ What is air turbulence?
~ Artist Tomás Saraceno wants to improve our knowledge about atmospheres – and arachnids
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter