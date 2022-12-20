Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Morrison government spent a record amount on taxpayer-funded advertising, new data reveal

By Kate Griffiths, Deputy Program Director, Grattan Institute
Anika Stobart, Senior Associate, Grattan Institute
Share this article
The federal government is a big spender in the advertising world, regularly spending more than major companies such as McDonald’s, Telstra and Coles. New data released on Friday by the Department of Finance shows that in the lead-up to the May 2022 election, the Coalition government’s advertising spend skyrocketed yet again.

The past financial year was the biggest year on record for taxpayer-funded advertising. The previous…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hong Kong launches a national security legal battle against media tycoon Jimmy Lai
~ Australia has a plan to fix its school teacher shortage. Will it work?
~ Girl, gone: Vikki Wakefield's twisty thriller explores every parent's worst nightmare
~ The historic COP15 outcome is an imperfect game-changer for saving nature. Here's why Australia did us proud
~ What is air turbulence?
~ Artist Tomás Saraceno wants to improve our knowledge about atmospheres – and arachnids
~ 90% of young people had financial troubles in 2022, and 27% used 'buy now, pay later' services
~ A recipe for trustworthy journalism
~ UN rights experts condemn attacks in UK on trafficking victims’ credibility
~ 5,700 years of sea-level change in Micronesia hint at humans arriving much earlier than we thought
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter