Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong launches a national security legal battle against media tycoon Jimmy Lai

By Oiwan Lam
Share this article
"Jimmy Lai, a 75-year-old media tycoon, is PRC's no.1 national enemy in Hong Kong...He may not be able to get out of prison alive."


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Artist Tomás Saraceno wants to improve our knowledge about atmospheres – and arachnids
~ 90% of young people had financial troubles in 2022, and 27% used 'buy now, pay later' services
~ A recipe for trustworthy journalism
~ UN rights experts condemn attacks in UK on trafficking victims’ credibility
~ 5,700 years of sea-level change in Micronesia hint at humans arriving much earlier than we thought
~ Mauna Loa eruption in Hawaii: How to stay safe while visiting volcanoes
~ Even if Jan. 6 referrals turn into criminal charges – or convictions – Trump will still be able to run in 2024 and serve as president if elected
~ 5 steps for tackling Canada's long-term care crisis: It starts with valuing the well-being of workers
~ What the criminal referral of Trump means – a constitutional law expert explains the Jan. 6 committee action
~ Should we move our loved one with dementia into a nursing home? 6 things to consider when making this tough decision
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter