Human Rights Observatory

UN rights experts condemn attacks in UK on trafficking victims’ credibility

Demonising victims of trafficking and modern slavery, turns the public against them and legal methods for keeping them safe, leaving them vulnerable to extremist attacks, independent UN human rights experts warned today, urging the United Kingdom to step up its efforts to protect survivors.


© United Nations -
