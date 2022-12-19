Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Gen Z is using social media in Iran’s Women, Life, Freedom movement

By Farinaz Basmechi, Doctoral Student, Feminist and Gender Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Younger Iranians have tapped into social media to connect with one another, vocalize their demands and highlight the government’s brutality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
