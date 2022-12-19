Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gen Z beauty brands can use 'friendly' chatbots to boost body image as well as sales, research shows

By Nisreen Ameen, Senior Lecturer in Digital Marketing, Royal Holloway University of London
Some members of “generation Z” – people born after 1996, the oldest of whom are turning 26 in 2022 – spend hundreds of pounds per year on beauty products. In fact, gen Z members are often more willing to spend on beauty and skincare products than…The Conversation


Read complete article

The Conversation
