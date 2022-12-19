Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the 2022 World Cup has highlighted the complexities of corporate activism

By Samuel Jones, PhD Candidate, University of East Anglia
Nations and players, and even a number of French cities have criticised Fifa’s decision to award the 2022 men’s football World Cup hosting duties to Qatar. But when a company does the same, it can run the risk of being accused of “greenwashing” or even “wokewashing” – that is, taking an inauthentic stand on a cause to benefit sales.


© The Conversation -
