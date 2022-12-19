Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The lenses of fishes' eyes record their lifetime exposure to toxic mercury, new research finds

By Roxanne Razavi, Assistant Professor of Environmental Biology, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Hadis Miraly, PhD Candidate in Environmental Biology, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Karin Limburg, Distinguished Professor of Environmental Biology, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry
A new study shows that a time stamp can be put on mercury that accumulates in fish eyes, offering a window into their lifetime exposure.The Conversation


© The Conversation
