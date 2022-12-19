Drug deaths are rising and overdose prevention centres save lives, so why is the UK unwilling to introduce them?
By James Nicholls, Senior Lecturer in Public Health, University of Stirling
Kirsten Trayner, Research Fellow, Glasgow Caledonian University
Tessa Parkes, Professor of Substance Use and Inclusion Health, University of Stirling
In late 2020, a converted van appeared in central Glasgow. Inside were clean needles, sterilising equipment, mirrors, “sharps bins” for the disposal of syringes, and supplies of the overdose reversal drug naloxone. There were also boxes containing protein bars, tea, blankets and a defibrillator, as well as two chairs and tables where injections could be prepared.
The van had been converted, and was being driven, by Peter Krykant – an ex-outreach worker with his own history of homelessness and injecting…
- Monday, December 19, 2022