Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Emily in Paris: why it's so hard to admit love for the show despite it being so popular

By Catherine Wheatley, Lecturer in Film Studies, King's College London
Share this article
A guilty pleasure. A hate watch. A brain vacation. Open most reviews of the Netflix original series Emily in Paris, now on its third season, and it’s likely that at least one of these phrases will appear.

A fish-out-of-water comedy about…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ BIODIVERSITY: COP15 biodiversity deal a ‘missed opportunity’ to protect Indigenous peoples’ rights
~ Drug deaths are rising and overdose prevention centres save lives, so why is the UK unwilling to introduce them?
~ World Cup 2022: who won the prize for 'soft power'?
~ Addressing the changing nature of Twitter and emerging social media landscape
~ Libya: Hold commanders of Tariq Ben Zeyad armed group accountable for ‘catalogue of horrors’
~ How crowdfunding could raise US$12 billion to boost renewable energy access in Indonesia
~ Longtermism – why the million-year philosophy can't be ignored
~ Climate change can be beaten - why some scientists are hopeful
~ What is burnout and how to prevent it in the workplace - insights from a clinical psychologist
~ World Bank land giveaway in Cambodia marred by problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter