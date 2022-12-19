Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Addressing the changing nature of Twitter and emerging social media landscape

By Juke Carolina
Share this article
With Twitter's downfall, there is an absence of safe and ethical social platforms, which has created a vacuum and an opportunity for emerging platforms such as the open-source Mastodon.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ BIODIVERSITY: COP15 biodiversity deal a ‘missed opportunity’ to protect Indigenous peoples’ rights
~ Drug deaths are rising and overdose prevention centres save lives, so why is the UK unwilling to introduce them?
~ World Cup 2022: who won the prize for 'soft power'?
~ Emily in Paris: why it's so hard to admit love for the show despite it being so popular
~ Libya: Hold commanders of Tariq Ben Zeyad armed group accountable for ‘catalogue of horrors’
~ How crowdfunding could raise US$12 billion to boost renewable energy access in Indonesia
~ Longtermism – why the million-year philosophy can't be ignored
~ Climate change can be beaten - why some scientists are hopeful
~ What is burnout and how to prevent it in the workplace - insights from a clinical psychologist
~ World Bank land giveaway in Cambodia marred by problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter