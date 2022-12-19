Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Hold commanders of Tariq Ben Zeyad armed group accountable for ‘catalogue of horrors’

By Amnesty International
An unrelenting crisis of impunity in Libya has enabled fighters of the Tariq Ben Zeyad (TBZ) armed group to commit war crimes, and other crimes under international law, with the aim of crushing any challenge to the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), the de facto authorities controlling vast swathes of the divided country, Amnesty International […] The post Libya: Hold commanders of Tariq Ben Zeyad armed group accountable for ‘catalogue of horrors’ appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
