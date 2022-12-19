How crowdfunding could raise US$12 billion to boost renewable energy access in Indonesia
By Vivi Fitriyanti, Assistant Researcher, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Massita Ayu Cindy Putriastuti, Energy Economics & Financing Research Coordinator, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Vivid Amalia Khusna, Research administrator, The Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center
Funding is still central in developing new and renewable energy in Indonesia. Research shows that Indonesia could raise US$12.29 billion per year from public fundraising.
