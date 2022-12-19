Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change can be beaten - why some scientists are hopeful

By Patrick Omeja, Senior Research Fellow and Field Manager, Makerere University Biological Field Station, Makerere University
Abay Yimere, Postdoctoral Scholar in International Environment and Resource Policy, Tufts University
Desta Mebratu, Professor and United Nations High Level Champions (UNHLC) Lead on Waste, Stellenbosch University
Jennifer Fitchett, Associate Professor of Physical Geography, University of the Witwatersrand
Can our planet recover from climate change? Commissioning Editor, Kofoworola Belo-Osagie, asked scientists to share the reasons they believe there is hope.

Jennifer Fitchett, Associate Professor of Physical Geography, School of Geography, Archaeology and Environmental Studies, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa

People are starting to notice the weather and climate, and to understand climate change better than ever before.

It is very difficult for humans to feel the 1.1℃ post-industrial warming. In Johannesburg, our diurnal…The Conversation


