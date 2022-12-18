Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'He played his ukulele as the ship went down': Frank Bongiorno on the political year that was

By Frank Bongiorno, Professor of History, ANU College of Arts and Social Sciences, Australian National University
Share this article
2022 has been a transformational year in Australian politics, with three significant elections and a distinct erosion of support for the two major parties, and particularly the Liberals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Looking back on the 2022 FIFA World Cup: A tournament of surprises and controversy
~ How the 20 year rule of Recep Tayyip Erdogan has transformed Turkey
~ Thinking about a gap year? Here are some questions to ask yourself (and a note for anxious parents)
~ Wool swimsuits used to be standard beachwear – is it time to bring them back?
~ How much memory loss is normal with ageing?
~ Not Big Brother, but close: a surveillance expert explains some of the ways we’re all being watched, all the time
~ Clearer rules on reporting companies' climate risks could soon put us on a path to decarbonising corporate Australia
~ Why does South America not seem to care about corruption issues in the World Cup?
~ How to live up to the true spirit of Christmas
~ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's death should spark real conversations about the cost of Black celebrity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter