Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FIFA’s ‘Best World Cup Ever’ Came at Migrant Workers’ Loss

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image FIFA President Gianni Infantino sits in front of a screen showing the Lusail Final Stadium before he meets the media at the FIFA World Cup closing press conference in Doha, Qatar, Friday, December 16, 2022.     © 2022 Martin Meissner/AP Photo In his last news conference before the 2022 World Cup finale, FIFA president Gianni Infantino declared that the football governing body is set to earn US$7.5 billion in revenue. FIFA then failed to commit to compensate migrant workers who built $220 billion in stadiums and tournament infrastructure in harsh and at times deadly…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
