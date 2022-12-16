Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: In Memory of Aleh Hulak

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Aleh Hulak © 2022 Belarusian Helsinki Committee Human Rights Watch is deeply saddened by the passing of Aleh Hulak, chair of the Belarusian Helsinki Committee (BHC) and a longtime leader of the Belarus human rights movement. Hulak, 55, led the Helsinki Committee with courage and unwavering commitment, including through the country’s recent, vicious crackdown on rights and the entrenchment of President Aliaksandr Lukashenka’s autocracy. The BHC, one of the country’s oldest human rights groups, has a broad mandate to advance civil and political, and social and economic…


© Human Rights Watch -
