Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Vaccinating' frogs may or may not protect them against a pandemic – but it does provide another option for conservation

By Andrea Adams, Researcher in Ecology, University of California, Santa Barbara
Amphibians have been devastated by a chytrid fungus pandemic. Researchers immunized California red-legged frogs in Yosemite to give them a fighting chance at survival, with surprising results.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
