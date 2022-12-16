Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Members Try Defunding Budgets for Human Rights Work

By Human Rights Watch
Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov addresses the United Nations General Assembly, September 24, 2022 at UN headquarters. © 2022 Mary Altaffer/AP Photo United Nations member countries need to overhaul the budgetary approval process for UN human rights work. The current system, overseen by the General Assembly's Fifth Committee, is inefficient and overly politicized. It unnecessarily exposes UN human rights mechanisms – teams of independent experts established to investigate serious international crimes – to attempts by hostile governments to curtail their resources…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
