1918 flu pandemic upended long-standing social inequalities – at least for a time, new study finds
By Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, Assistant Professor of Sociology, University of Minnesota
Martin Eiermann, Postdoctoral Fellow in Sociology, Duke University
During the 1918 flu pandemic, white people died at similar rates to Black Americans, according to a new study – a very different pattern than what occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 16, 2022