Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Video of college student arrest raises questions about use of police on campus

By Jarell Skinner-Roy, Doctoral Student in Higher Education, University of Michigan
Share this article
When a video emerged of a 20-year-old Black student being arrested at Winston-Salem State University on Dec. 14, 2022, after she got into a verbal argument with her professor, it brought renewed attention to the often controversial role of campus police. Here, Jarell Skinner-Roy, a University of Michigan doctoral student who is examining how students of color view police and surveillance on college and university campuses, breaks down the significance of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Interest rates: why your mortgage payments are going up but your savings aren't – and how better monetary policy could help
~ Spectacular Anglo-Saxon burial uncovered – here's what it tells us about women in seventh-century England
~ Muslim Brotherhood at the crossroads: Where now for Egypt's once-powerful group following leader's death in exile, repression at home?
~ RSV treatments for young children are lacking, but the record 2022 cold and flu season highlights the urgency for vaccines and other preventive strategies
~ 1918 flu pandemic upended long-standing social inequalities – at least for a time, new study finds
~ Over the holidays, try talking to your relatives like an anthropologist
~ Wealthy individuals are giving billions to solve the climate crisis – is it working?
~ GPs don't give useful weight-loss advice – new study
~ What did the outside world in the 1930s know about the Soviet famine and the ‘Holodomor’ in Ukraine?
~ Qatar: Gianni Infantino says World Cup made $1bln more than expected but still ignores migrant workers’ compensation claims
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2022 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS