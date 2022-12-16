Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter’s decision to suspend journalists’ accounts threatens press freedom

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to Twitter’s decision to suspend the accounts of more than a dozen journalists from CNN, the New York Times, The Washington Post, and other outlets, as the company owner Elon Musk accused the reporters of sharing personal information about him, Alia Al Ghussain, Amnesty International’s Campaigner for Amnesty Tech, said:  “Purging the accounts of […] The post Twitter’s decision to suspend journalists’ accounts threatens press freedom  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What did the outside world in the 1930s know about the Soviet famine and the ‘Holodomor’ in Ukraine?
~ Qatar: Gianni Infantino says World Cup made $1bln more than expected but still ignores migrant workers’ compensation claims
~ Festive bulge: scientists offer advice on how to beat overeating
~ Land is a heated issue in South Africa – the print media are presenting only one side of the story
~ Bad hangovers? Why genetics, personality and coping mechanisms can make a difference
~ World Cup 2022: how a mid-season tournament could affect players psychologically
~ How pink became fashion's colour of controversy: a brief history
~ How wildlife in ponds has evolved to survive frozen water – and how you can help more animals stay alive
~ Iran: dissent by public figures has amplified the protest across the country – and the world
~ Why Wellcome closed its Medicine Man exhibition – and others should follow suit
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter