Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Land is a heated issue in South Africa – the print media are presenting only one side of the story

By Mandla J. Radebe, Associate Professor and Director, University of Johannesburg
Sarah Chiumbu, Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg
Share this article
The land question was at the heart of the South African national liberation struggle. The 1913 Natives Land Act restricted black people from owning and occupying parts of the country, leading to whites owning about 87% of the land. This reduced the African majority to “pariahs in the land of their birth”, in the 1916 words of Sol…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Festive bulge: scientists offer advice on how to beat overeating
~ Bad hangovers? Why genetics, personality and coping mechanisms can make a difference
~ World Cup 2022: how a mid-season tournament could affect players psychologically
~ How pink became fashion's colour of controversy: a brief history
~ How wildlife in ponds has evolved to survive frozen water – and how you can help more animals stay alive
~ Iran: dissent by public figures has amplified the protest across the country – and the world
~ Why Wellcome closed its Medicine Man exhibition – and others should follow suit
~ Medieval great halls were at the heart of the festive season – here the community kept warm by staying together
~ Saudi Arabia: Ethiopian migrants forcibly returned after detention in abhorrent conditions
~ Data privacy rights advance in Tanzania under new law, but obstacles remain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter