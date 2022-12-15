Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

DRC: Fatal floods highlight urgent need for disaster response strategy

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the severe flooding and landslides in Kinshasa, which claimed 120 lives on 12 and 13 December and left thousands homeless, Flavia Mwangovya, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns in East Africa, Horn of Africa, and the Great Lakes regions said: “Amnesty International sends its condolences to all those affected by the recent […] The post DRC: Fatal floods highlight urgent need for disaster response strategy appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International
