Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights experts urge UK to redraft controversial Northern Ireland bill

Share this article
The United Kingdom should rewrite proposed legislation covering the 30-year conflict in Northern Ireland, known as the “Troubles”, because it fails to comply with the obligation to investigate serious violations and denies truth and remedy for the victims, two UN human rights experts said on Thursday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cumbria coal mine: how to understand local support for the new pit
~ A Trump-era law used to restrict immigration is nearing its end despite GOP warnings of a looming crisis at the Southern border
~ Anti-cancer CAR-T therapy reengineers T cells to kill tumors – and researchers are expanding the limited types of cancer it can target
~ 'Tis the season to be jolly: singing Christmas carols together isn't just a tradition, it's also good for you
~ Despite government delays, food waste recycling bins are coming to your kitchen sooner than you think
~ 'They don’t expect a lot of me, they just want me to go to uni': first-in-family students show how we need a broader definition of 'success' in year 12
~ Aboriginal people have spent centuries building in the Darling River. Now there are plans to demolish these important structures
~ Yes, the government's price cap is overly generous to gas producers. But it was necessary
~ Your tendency to overindulge these holidays could relate to your 'eating personality'. Which type are you?
~ Well, actually: Mansplaining is a problem in the workplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter