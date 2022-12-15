Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aboriginal people have spent centuries building in the Darling River. Now there are plans to demolish these important structures

By Michael Westaway, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, Archaeology, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Badger Bates, Indigenous knowledge holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Sue Jackson, Professor, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Share this article
Apart from managing the land, Indigenous people have also managed waterways, including the Murray River and the Darling/Baaka River, for thousands of years.

Like many Indigenous peoples of Australia, the Barkandji people of the Baaka manipulated and enhanced the river and floodplain ecosystems of their country.

Now, our research on stone, wood and earthen fish traps…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rights experts urge UK to redraft controversial Northern Ireland bill
~ Cumbria coal mine: how to understand local support for the new pit
~ A Trump-era law used to restrict immigration is nearing its end despite GOP warnings of a looming crisis at the Southern border
~ Anti-cancer CAR-T therapy reengineers T cells to kill tumors – and researchers are expanding the limited types of cancer it can target
~ 'Tis the season to be jolly: singing Christmas carols together isn't just a tradition, it's also good for you
~ Despite government delays, food waste recycling bins are coming to your kitchen sooner than you think
~ 'They don’t expect a lot of me, they just want me to go to uni': first-in-family students show how we need a broader definition of 'success' in year 12
~ Yes, the government's price cap is overly generous to gas producers. But it was necessary
~ Your tendency to overindulge these holidays could relate to your 'eating personality'. Which type are you?
~ Well, actually: Mansplaining is a problem in the workplace
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter