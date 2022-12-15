Aboriginal people have spent centuries building in the Darling River. Now there are plans to demolish these important structures
By Michael Westaway, Australian Research Council Future Fellow, Archaeology, School of Social Science, The University of Queensland
Badger Bates, Indigenous knowledge holder, Indigenous Knowledge
Sue Jackson, Professor, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Apart from managing the land, Indigenous people have also managed waterways, including the Murray River and the Darling/Baaka River, for thousands of years.
Like many Indigenous peoples of Australia, the Barkandji people of the Baaka manipulated and enhanced the river and floodplain ecosystems of their country.
Now, our research on stone, wood and earthen fish traps…
