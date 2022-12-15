Tolerance.ca
Ukraine recap: drones strike inside Russia while western sanctions get smarter

By Jonathan Este, Associate Editor, International Affairs Editor
If you expected things to come to a grinding halt for a few months as winter takes hold in Ukraine and Russia, it looks as if you may need to think again. Military analysts are confidently predicting that Ukraine will intensify its counteroffensive in the south to drive through Russian forces and isolate Crimea ahead of a possible attempt to regain the territory it lost in 2014.

Now the commander of Ukraine’s armed forces, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, has said…The Conversation


Read complete article

