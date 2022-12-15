Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Benin is building a themed park to remember slavery - is history up for sale?

By Dominique Somda, Junior research fellow, Institute for Humanities in Africa (HUMA), University of Cape Town
The Marina Project is a vast memorial and tourist complex under construction in Ouidah, a coastal town in the Republic of Benin in West Africa. The country hopes to market itself as a major destination for Afro-descendant tourists in the diaspora. Neighbouring Nigeria and its population of 220 million potential visitors also makes serene and diminutive Benin an enviable…The Conversation


