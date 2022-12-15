Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

ANC in crisis: South Africa's governing party is fighting to stay relevant - 5 essential reads

By Thabo Leshilo, Politics + Society
Share this article
South Africa’s governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), is in a crisis. Having dominated the country’s politics since democracy in 1994, it has been losing voter support in the last three national elections. Since the 2016 local elections2016…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Many Kenyans have embraced vigilante cops – an ineffective police force is to blame
~ Looking to work in a bank? Better hide those tattoos and piercings
~ Syria: Repatriations Lag for Foreigners with Alleged ISIS Ties
~ ‘Qatargate’ Highlights Need to Reassess EU-Gulf Relations
~ Poland: Rule of Law Erosion Harms Women, LGBT People
~ Dutch Apology on Slavery Only First Step
~ Testing the stress levels of rescued koalas allows us to tweak their care so more survive in the wild
~ Qatar: Nepali civil society groups denounce FIFA’s continued dismissal of migrant workers’ compensation claims
~ Andorra: Defamation charge against activist facing trial for speaking out about women’s rights must be dropped
~ Sierra Leone: No diamond is worth the life of a community
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter