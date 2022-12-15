Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Rule of Law Erosion Harms Women, LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A protestor holds the Women's Strike symbol during demonstrations against the protection of women’s rights being eroded in Poland, Warsaw, Poland, November. 28, 2022 © 2022 Photo by Maciej Luczniewski/NurPhoto via AP (Budapest) – The Polish government’s ongoing attacks on the rule of law are harming the rights of women and LGBT people and require stronger action from the European Union, Human Rights Watch said today. Since the Law and Justice (PiS) party came to power in Poland in 2015, the government has persistently attacked the rights of women and LGBT people in…


© Human Rights Watch -
