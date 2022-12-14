Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Has South Sudan’s Conflict Really Ended?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (2nd R) and his former deputy turned rebel leader Riek Machar (2nd L) shake hands as they make a last peace deal at the 33rd Extraordinary Summit of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Addis Ababa on September 12, 2018. © © YONAS TADESSE/AFP via Getty Images December 15 marks the anniversary of South Sudan’s descent into a brutal civil war, a conflict in which all parties have committed abuses amounting to war crimes and crimes against humanity. The conflict which started as a political dispute in December 2013, took…


© Human Rights Watch -
