Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 moments in African football in 2022 that will be talked about for years to come

By Chuka Onwumechili, Professor of Communications, Howard University
Share this article
2022 was a significant year for African football. It was a benchmark for the women’s game and a year that may mark the first real move into African football as a business rather than football as development. It ended with some thrilling matches at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, proving the real progress made by teams from African countries.

The first full year of a return to the sport after the COVID pandemic, 2022 has shown that the African game is able to grow and claim its own space…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Even without strong powers, mayors find a way to get things done
~ How Indigenous philosophies can improve the way Canadians treat animals
~ Can sending fewer emails or emptying your inbox really help fight climate change?
~ Breaking bones in childhood more than doubles the odds of it happening again as an adult, study finds
~ Turkey: Court Convicts Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu
~ What’s so funny about race? — Podcast
~ Why would you dump a requirement for financial advisers to give advice that's in their client's best interests?
~ Spotting plastic waste from space and counting the fish in the seas: here's how AI can help protect the oceans
~ Sydney: A Biography is Louis Nowra's love letter to his adopted city
~ Why humans walk on two legs: a close look at chimpanzees puts some old theories to the test
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter